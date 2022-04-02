CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading Down 5.4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 62,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 74,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

About CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

