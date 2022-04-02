Clovis Oncology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 106,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,981% compared to the average volume of 3,445 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CLVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
