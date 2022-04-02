Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.55

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.55 and traded as low as $20.46. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 19,900 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.70) to GBX 3,130 ($41.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,276.54.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.