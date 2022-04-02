Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading Up 9.1%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 137,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 175,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAK shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.14. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 162.01% and a negative return on equity of 135.41%. Analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

