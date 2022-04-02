Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.32

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and traded as high as $81.93. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

