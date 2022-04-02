Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.68

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.68 and traded as low as C$76.97. Cogeco shares last traded at C$77.34, with a volume of 30,441 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$745.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9899996 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

