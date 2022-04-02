Coldstack Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $388,314.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.67 or 0.07507199 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.82 or 1.00385270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

