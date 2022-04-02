Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $20.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 390,447 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $658.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

