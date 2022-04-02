ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004417 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,621,983,982 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

