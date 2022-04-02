Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

