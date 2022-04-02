Comparing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Futu has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Futu and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 2 3 1 0 1.83 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus target price of $92.30, indicating a potential upside of 166.75%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 39.50% 15.41% 2.50% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Futu and Lion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $912.27 million 5.51 $360.30 million $2.40 14.42 Lion Group $10.23 million 5.96 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

Futu beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Lion Group (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

