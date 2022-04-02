Comparing Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullinan Oncology and Humacyte

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.96%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.78%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -14.58% -14.30% Humacyte N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Humacyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 25.88 -$65.57 million ($1.50) -7.33 Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cullinan Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Humacyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

