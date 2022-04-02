Comparing Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Anterix -5,120.54% -22.93% -18.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark New Zealand and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anterix has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Anterix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.39 $266.96 million N/A N/A Anterix $920,000.00 1,167.21 -$54.43 million ($2.65) -22.05

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Risk and Volatility

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Anterix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, big data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Anterix (Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

