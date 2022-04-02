Compound (COMP) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Compound has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $162.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $152.56 or 0.00331263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,686,099 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

