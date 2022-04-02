Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,767.59

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,767.59 ($36.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,980 ($39.04). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,930 ($38.38), with a volume of 65,492 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.99) to GBX 3,160 ($41.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,742.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,767.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.35), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($934,244.49).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.