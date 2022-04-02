Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $176,462.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.44 or 1.00103707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00331033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00140533 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,811,722 coins and its circulating supply is 11,857,881 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

