Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Confluent alerts:

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 376,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,681 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 876.0% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 282,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,622,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $209,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.