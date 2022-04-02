Conflux Network 1-Day Volume Hits $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.05 or 0.07499930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00271882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.62 or 0.00811613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00097855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.40 or 0.00459513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.38 or 0.00383031 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

