Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,735 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $117.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $117.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

