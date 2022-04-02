Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 22,753 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.41% of Integer worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.33. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

