Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 92,517 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,517 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.70% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

