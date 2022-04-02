Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 933 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.