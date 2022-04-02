Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.82% of Lantheus worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,966. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

