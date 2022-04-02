Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $76.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

