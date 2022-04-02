Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of RPM International worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $168,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

