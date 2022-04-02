Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 46,080 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.27% of Progyny worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after acquiring an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Progyny stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

