Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,904 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Medpace worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

