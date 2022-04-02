Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,485 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after buying an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

