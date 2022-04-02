Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

TJX stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

