Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Cactus worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

