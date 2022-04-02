Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.35% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

