Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.72 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

