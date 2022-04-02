Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,163 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.02% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,269. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

