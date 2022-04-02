Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $131.42 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $112.19 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.