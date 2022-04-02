Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $131.42 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $112.19 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
