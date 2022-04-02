Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $1.84 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

