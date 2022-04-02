Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $2.17 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $228.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

