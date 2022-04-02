Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.47% of EnPro Industries worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after buying an additional 99,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 40,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

