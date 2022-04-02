Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 141,929 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.40% of GrafTech International worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

