Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 16,101 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Cohen & Steers worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 650,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $87.70 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.