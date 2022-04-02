Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 239,873 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.26% of The Shyft Group worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

