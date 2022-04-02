Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Simply Good Foods worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SMPL opened at $39.04 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.