Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.32% of CONMED worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.