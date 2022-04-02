Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of HEICO worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $156.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.19.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

