Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.04 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.