Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.48% of Summit Materials worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,042,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE SUM opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

