Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 15,609 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.