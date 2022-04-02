Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 21,399 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,399 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

