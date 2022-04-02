Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 22,818 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,818 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

