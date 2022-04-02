Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 46,207 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,574 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.34% of InMode worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in InMode by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD opened at $37.47 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

