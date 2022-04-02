Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,640 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 29.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

TKR opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

